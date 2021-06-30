Mark van Bommel was presented as the new Wolfsburg head coach on Wednesday and he confirmed the club’s interest in PSV Eindhoven youngster Mohamed Ihattaren.
As soon as Wolfsburg announced Van Bommel as their new head coach, the club was linked with a move for Ihattaren, who is in the final year
Speaking to ESPN after being unveiled at his press conference, Van Bommel said on Ihattaren, “I know Mo very well. When he was fifteen or sixteen, I got him at PSV U19. And I took him to the first team. I think you know my opinion about Mo: I think he is a really fantastic player and just a good boy, who reached the top level with me.”
Ihattaren struggled last season under Roger Schmidt, “I don’t know what happened last year,” says Van Bommel. “But I’m not going to call him. That’s not up to me: Roger Schmidt works with him. It would be bad if I call him with advice. You don’t. But everyone knows: Mo is just a top player.”
Is Van Bommel interested in signing the 19-year-old, “I’m always associated with him, of course, because I’ve worked with him. Wherever I go, Mo will always be mentioned. He’s just a good guy, a good guy, who I get along with too. Could it be? Who knows, we are always interested in good players.”