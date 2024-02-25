Ruben van Bommel scored both goals as AZ Alkmaar defeated a poor Ajax 2-0 in the AFAS Stadion.
John van ‘t Schip tried to shore up the Ajax defence by opting for a five at the back but AZ Alkmaar breached it in the 7th minute. Ruben van Bommel cut in from the left before arrowing a low strike into the bottom corner.
AZ continued to trouble the Ajax defence and eventually, Van ‘t Schip had enough as Anton Gaaei was substituted after a number of errors. Ahmetcan Kaplan was brought on in his place in the 36th minute.
Ajax pushed in the second half but AZ doubled their lead in the 67th minute when van Bommel received the ball from Mayckel Lahdo and fired into the bottom corner.
Brian Brobbey scored just before the end but his goal was disallowed by VAR and AZ saw out the end of the clash. AZ are fourth and now six points ahead of Ajax.