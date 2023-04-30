Mark van Bommel has his first trophy since becoming Royal Antwerp head coach after his side defeated KV Mechelen 2-0 in the final of the Belgian Cup on Sunday.

Four Dutchmen began the final on Sunday for Antwerp with Vincent Janssen, Calvin Stengs, Gyrano Kerk and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp all in the line-up.

It was Janssen who broke the deadlock in the first half as he slotted in a penalty after Ekkelenkamp was fouled in the box.

In the second half, Janssen went off with a minor knock but Stengs set up Michel-Ange Balikwisha to double the lead late on and seal the win.

Antwerp take the trophy and Van Bommel has his first silverware as a head coach.




