AZ Alkmaar has moved to third in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 3-0 victory against Volendam.

AZ’s form had dipped prior to the international break and a win over Volendam was crucial for Pascal Jansen’s side. After five minutes, Ruben van Bommel found the top corner with an excellent strike to make it 1-0.

AZ then had some great chances but Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post, while Van Bommel had a goal disallowed because Ernest Poku was offside.

Three minutes into the second half, Pavlidis did make it 2-0 with a simple finish after being set up by David Møller Wolfe. Ten minutes later, Bruno Martins Indi sealed the victory with a third.

AZ had the win in the bag and a debut was handed to young winger Jayden Addai before the end. The victory moves AZ above Twente into third, while Volendam sits 17th.




