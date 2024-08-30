Myron van Brederode has departed AZ Alkmaar to join German side Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan with an option to buy.
The Netherlands U21 international made 84 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, scoring nine times and adding five assists.
However, Ruben van Bommel is the preferred left-winger this season for AZ and the club have allowed him to depart for more gametime. He will join Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan but they have an option to make it permanent.
Jordy de Wijs and Vincent Vermeij are also under contract with the Bundesliga 2 side.