Giovanni van Bronckhorst secured another win as Rangers head coach on Sunday as they came away from Hearts with a 2-0 victory.
Hearts were a potential banana skin for the league leaders on Sunday, but Rangers had no trouble with the Edinburgh-based side.
Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo both scored within the first 15 minutes and those two goals were enough for victory. Rangers are still top of the Scottish Premier League and four points ahead of rivals Celtic.
Van Bronckhorst has now secured five wins and a draw from his opening six games as head coach. An impressive start from the former Feyenoord boss.