Giovanni van Bronckhorst is among the favourites to succeed Steven Gerrard as head coach of Scottish side Rangers FC.
Current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is set to leave the club to take over at Aston Villa, who are sitting just above the relegation zone in the Premier League.
Van Bronckhorst’s name has been linked to replacing Gerrard, but his agent has told Algemeen Dagblad that there has been no contact with Rangers just yet.
Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001 under Dick Advocaat and is free to return to his former club as he has been out of work since leaving Guangzhou R&F last December.
The 46-year-old was previously in charge of Feyenoord between 2015 and 2019, winning the Eredivisie title in 2017.