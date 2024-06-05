Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been revealed as the new head coach of Turkish side Besiktas.
Earlier this year, Van Bronckhorst was linked with the position but talks at the time led to nothing.
Besiktas have now returned to the former left-back and have appointed him on a two-year deal. He also takes NAC Breda head coach Jean Paul van Gastel along with him as an assistant.
Van Bronckhorst has been out of work since leaving Rangers in 2022 and takes over a Besiktas side that finished sixth in the Turkish Super Lig last season.