Rangers have confirmed that Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been sacked as their head coach.
After a spell as a player at the Scottish side, Van Bronckhorst returned as head coach last season and helped guide the club to the Europa League final, which they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.
This season has been difficult for Rangers and after the 1-1 draw against St Mirren in their last league game, the club has decided to say goodbye to the Dutchman.
Rangers were knocked out of the Champions League after six straight defeats, which gave them the worst record of any side in the competition ever. They also sit nine points behind arch-rivals Celtic in the league.
It is the first time that Van Bronckhorst has been sacked as a head coach as he left his previous two positions at Feyenoord and Guangzhou R&F.