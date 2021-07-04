Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted it is his ambition to become head coach of the Netherlands.
The KNVB are looking for a new head coach after Frank de Boer stepped down last week following the European Championship exit.
Van Bronckhorst’s name has been mentioned as a possible successor and the former Feyenoord head coach is open to getting a call from the KNVB.
He told NOS, “I have said before that it is an ambition for me to be a coach of the Oranje squad. I was able to be part of that for 14 years from 1996 to 2010. That was a great honour. It would also be an honour for me to coach the team. Whether it happens later or not, I don’t know. “
Van Bronckhorst would not reveal what he would change about the national team if he got the job, “If I were to become national coach, I would tell you that. But I think we have seen and heard enough analyzes in the last few weeks. I want to leave it at that.”
A 5-3-2 is not his preference though, “I like the dynamic: 4-3-3 and being able to switch. It’s about winning the match. That can be done in many ways: with attacking football, with a good block… Every opponent is different. Preparing of a team at a match and the dynamics in a match itself, I think that is the great thing about being a trainer.”