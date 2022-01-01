According to reports in Scotland, Rangers are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van Bronckhorst knows the younger well as he came through the Feyenoord academy before ending up at Leeds United in 2020. Summerville made his Premier League debut this season but he is used sparingly by head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Leeds may be open to letting the Dutchman depart on loan and the Daily Record and Daily Mail are reporting that Rangers are interested in signing the Netherlands U21 international.
Summerville is not the only Dutchman that has been linked to Rangers recently with Joey Veerman (Heerenveen) and Xavi Simons (PSG) also targets.