Donyell Malen scored but it was not enough to prevent Borussia Dortmund from being knocked out of the Europa League but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers. The match finished 2-2 and 6-4 on aggregate.
After their huge 4-2 win in Dortmund last week, Van Bronckhorst’s side were looking to complete the job in a bouncing Ibrox.
James Tavernier gave Rangers the lead from the penalty spot, but Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen both scored to give Dortmund hope going into the break.
However, there was to be no comeback for Dortmund and Tavernier got his second to seal a 2-2 draw for Rangers and their progression to the next round.
Another excellent night for Van Bronckhorst, who continues his excellent start as Rangers boss.