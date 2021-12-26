Giovanni van Bronckhorst continued his fine start as head coach of Rangers as they defeated St Mirren 2-0 on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Since Van Bronckhorst was announced as Rangers head coach, the club has only lost once and that was the league cup tie against Hibernian when the Dutchman decided to remain in the stands instead of the touchline.
On Sunday, Rangers made it eight wins out of their last ten games with a comfortable 2-0 victory against St Mirren. Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos scored the goals.
Rangers are top of the Scottish Premier League and six points ahead of Celtic.