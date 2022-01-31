Everton has announced the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old was reportedly close to joining Crystal Palace on loan but Everton then entered the race over the weekend and have trumped their Premier League rivals.
Van de Beek will spend the rest of the season on loan with Everton as he looks to get his career back on track after a frustrating season-and-a-half with Manchester United.
After leaving Ajax for the Red Devils in 2020, van de Beek has only made 27 appearances in the Premier League and most of them have been from the bench. The Dutch international still has a deal until 2025 in Manchester but now gets a chance to prove himself at Everton.
I wish the best for him, he is talented and has a great attitude!
I hope it will be step to join the Oranje against. Van de Beek is a good player and he will make an excellent trio with de Jong and Wijnaldum in midfield.