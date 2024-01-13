Donny van de Beek made his Eintracht Frankfurt debut in their 1-0 win at RB Leipzig on Saturday.
After securing his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt from Manchester United, Van de Beek was immediately in the starting line-up. Xavi Simons started for RB Leipzig.
The only goal of the game came after seven minutes when Ansgar Knauff converted a cross to put Eintracht in front.
Both sides then missed a number of chances as Frankfurt held on for a big win in the battle for Champions League spots. Van de Beek lasted an hour on his debut, while Simons played the full game.
Eintracht Frankfurt are sixth and now six points behind RB Leipzig who are fourth.