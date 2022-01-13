According to reports in England, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan.
The Dutch international appears to be in a hopeless situation at the moment in Manchester and a loan move is the best option for Van de Beek this month.
The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Van de Beek has been offered to both Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. They add that it is unclear whether either side would pursue a move for the 24-year-old.
Van de Beek still has a contract with Manchester United until 2025. He has made 49 appearances for the club over the past two seasons, but only seven in the Premier League so far in this campaign.