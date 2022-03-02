Donny van de Beek has acknowledged that he is out to prove some people wrong after joining Everton on loan from Manchester United.
Speaking to the Everton website, Van de Beek confirmed he is looking to prove himself in the Premier League, “Yes, but I also want that for the people around me. If I play well, I do it for them: my girlfriend, my family and friends. I want to give them pleasure. And also the fans of Everton of course. In addition, I do it for myself.”
Van de Beek reflected on his time with Manchester United which hasn’t gone to plan since he joined from Ajax, “Of course I am sometimes disappointed and frustrated. But I always try to stay positive and I believe that one day it will change.”
Proving people wrong is Van de Beek’s goal, “I want to show some people that they are wrong and that I have the qualities to play. That is always my goal.”
Van de Beek has already played four times for Everton, with three of those as a starter.