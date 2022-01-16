According to The Telegraph, Donny van de Beek has refused an offer to join Newcastle United on loan.
The midfielder is barely used by Manchester United this season and has been strongly linked with a loan move away from the club as he seeks some playing time.
However, Van de Beek is not interested in joining Newcastle United with the Telegraph reporting that the Dutch international has turned down a move to the Premier League strugglers.
Newcastle United have plenty of money following a takeover, but they are sitting 19th in the league and Van de Beek is not interested in participating in a relegation scrap.