Donny van de Beek has officially joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old’s move to the Bundesliga has been in the air for weeks but it was only officially confirmed on Monday as the transfer window officially opened.
Van de Beek joined Manchester United in 2020 but due to injuries and a lack of form, the midfielder has only made 62 appearances for the club. He spent time on loan with Everton as well.
This season, Van de Beek has only made two appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side, totaling 21 minutes. He still has a contract until 2025 but Eintracht Frankfurt have an option to make the loan permanent.
The move to Germany gives the former Ajax midfielder a chance to get his career back on track and put his struggle in England behind him.