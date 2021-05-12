Erwin van de Looi has extended his contract as head coach of the Netherlands U21’s until 2023.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 49-year-old became head coach of Jong Oranje back in 2018 and he guided his side to the European Championships. Earlier this year, Netherlands qualified for the knockout stages, which take place later this month.
The KNVB are impressed with Van de Looi and he will remain head coach until after the 2023 European Championships.
In a statement, Van de Looi said, “Working with the greatest talents in the Netherlands is a wonderful challenge. It is great and challenging to perform as well as possible with the team in the European Championship qualification and at a European Championship on the one hand and to prepare players on the other for the Dutch national team “