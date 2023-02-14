Erwin van de Looi will step down as the head coach of Netherlands U21’s after the upcoming European Championships.
After five years in charge of the Netherlands youngsters, Van de Looi has decided it is time for a change and he will depart after this summer’s European Championships.
Van de Looi said in a statement on the KNVB website, “I have enjoyed working at the KNVB for the past five years.
“I have always found it honorable to work with the greatest football talents in our country, especially when you see that those guys then break through to the Dutch national team. It has been a great period, but my feeling is that it is time for something different. That is why I have decided not to renew my contract.”
Van de Looi led Netherlands to the semi-finals of the 2021 European Championships and will be hoping to do even better this year.