Micky van de Ven scored his first Premier League goal as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Luton Town 1-0.
Van de Ven has impressed since making the move to Tottenham from Wolfsburg in the summer and he played a crucial role for Spurs on Saturday.
Tottenham were up against it after Yves Bissouma was shown two yellow cards in the first half but in the 52nd minute, Van de Ven netted from a James Maddison cross.
The centre-back, who was named in the Netherlands squad on Friday, proved to be the match winner and his goal has seen Tottenham go top of the table.