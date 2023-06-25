Micky van de Ven has seen the rumours that Tottenham Hotspur wants to sign him.
The centre-back had a strong campaign with Wolfsburg and has been linked with a move to Liverpool. Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Tottenham Hotspur wants to sign the Dutchman.
Speaking to Voetbal International after the Netherlands U21s drew 1-1 with Portugal on Saturday, Van de Ven was asked about the interest from Spurs.
He said, “I have been forwarded it, I have seen it. What I have said before: it really goes through my agent now. If serious things come up, he will call me,”
The 22-year-old is still contracted to Wolfsburg until the summer of 2027.