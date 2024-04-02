Micky van de Ven made his return from injury as Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with West Ham United.
The defender has been in outstanding form for Tottenham this season but has had some frustrating injuries. With the Euros coming up, Ronald Koeman will be hoping that the centre-back can remain fit.
Koeman will have been delighted to see Van de Ven start again for Spurs as they visited West Ham on Tuesday. He managed to play the full ninety minutes as the match ended 1-1.
With Quilindschy Hartman ruled out of the Euros, Van de Ven will also be an option for Koeman at left-back.