Sepp van den Berg is hoping to leave Liverpool this summer amid interest from the Netherlands and Germany.
The 22-year-old impressed on loan with Mainz this season and recent reports stated that Liverpool had set an asking price of €20 million for the youngster. However, Arne Slot was reportedly keen to give him a chance in pre-season.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, however, Van den Berg has confirmed that he wants to leave Liverpool and he isn’t happy with the asking price.
He is quoted saying, “You didn’t radiate confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to keep playing weekly and develop myself further.
“In Germany I enjoy Dortmund-out with 70,000 men, Bayern Munich-out against Harry Kane, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Leverkusen, against those kinds of clubs I am challenged every week.”