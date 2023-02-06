Branco van den Boomen is dreaming of a place in the Netherlands squad after starring for Toulouse this season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The former FC Eindhoven midfielder has been in excellent form for Toulouse this season, scoring five times and adding seven assists in Ligue 1.
Speaking to ESPN, Van den Boomen was asked about his chances of playing for the Netherlands, “Dreaming is always allowed. But I don’t assume it. I don’t really count on it. If you do set goals, that would be nice.”
“Players who play abroad are always being watched. I hope I can keep going like this. Then you never know what could happen.”
Thijs Dallinga is also on good form for Toulouse and he was asked the same question. The striker said he is focused on the U21 European Championships, but added, “For every football player, the main goal is to play for the Oranje. That is no different for me.”