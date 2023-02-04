Branco van den Boomen scored an excellent goal but Toulouse eventually fell to a 2-1 loss against Paris Saint Germain.
Van den Boomen and Stijn Spierings were both in the Toulouse starting eleven for the trip to Paris, but Thijs Dallinga was dropped to the bench, despite being in good goalscoring form.
After only 20 minutes, Van den Boomen stunned the home side with an excellent free kick. It was the Dutch midfielder’s fifth goal in the league this season.
PSG eventually turned the game around with goals from Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi. Dallinga came off the bench with 30 minutes to go, but he could not prevent his side from a defeat.