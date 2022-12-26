According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Galatasaray is interested in signing Branco van den Boomen.
The 27-year-old has been excellent for Toulouse this season and guided the club back to Ligue 1 with his goals and assists last year.
Van den Boomen’s contract expires in the summer and a number of clubs are interested in signing the midfielder. Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting that Galatasaray are one of the clubs circling and they want to strike a deal in January if they can agree a small fee.
Van den Boomen came through the Ajax academy but didn’t make his first-team debut before joining FC Eindhoven. He also played for Heerenveen, Willem II, and De Graafschap before joining Toulouse in 2020.
The midfielder has one goal and four assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season.