Groningen has confirmed that Dennis van der Ree will be their head coach until the end of the season.
Groningen have been looking for their new head coach since the departure of Frank Wormuth in November but they have been unable to find an external candidate.
The club has announced that assistant coach Dennis van der Ree will take charge until the end of the season.
Van der Ree said on the club’s website, “I am convinced that together with the rest of my staff I can help the club and achieve FC Groningen-worthy results. I am grateful to the club for the trust it has placed in me. Together with the people around me and the group of players, we will work hard on a good 2023.”
Groningen are currently 15th in the Eredivisie table and only one point above the bottom three.