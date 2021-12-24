Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar is in talks with the club over a new contract.
Van der Sar has been widely praised for his work as general manager of Ajax, which has led him to be linked with a similar position with Manchester United.
However, speaking with Ajax TV, Van der Sar confirmed he is in talks to extend his deal in Amsterdam, “I am still contracted until 2023. We are in talks with the supervisory board. I’m having a good time, but there are always challenges and clubs knocking on the door. For now, we’re not done here.”
“Stability is important. On the field it is a bit more difficult because there is always interest in the best players, then it is important to ensure that the rest of the organization is in good shape.”