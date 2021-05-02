Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar has spoken about possibly becoming the new CEO at Manchester United.
Woodward is set to leave Manchester United in the summer after the Super League fiasco, and Van der Sar’s name has been put forward as a possible replacement.
Speaking to ESPN, Van der Sar was asked about the possibility, “When your name is mentioned, it is always nice. Ultimately, everyone has ambition in life.
“It’s not new either, my name has been around for a while. You see more and more former players end up in certain positions.”
Asked if he had ever had contacted with Manchester United, he responded, “Yes. Several years ago.”
Van der Sar admits it is tough working in his role and he could only do it at a club he loves, “I could also lead a Ronald de Boer life. He has more freedom and a good life. With the pressure that is there, you have to have something to do with a club. I can actually only do this at Ajax, or at United. I will not do it at other clubs.”
Van der Sar is happy at Ajax, “But I am extremely happy how we have been able to present Ajax in recent years. The ambition was to join the European top. We have all lived up to those words, I think. It is extremely hard work. We do not receive anything for nothing, we do not have a rich sugar daddy or a government that facilitates us. It is on track, but you want to perfect things. A European prize is something that triggers us .”