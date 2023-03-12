Rafael van der Vaart has criticised Vincent Janssen for his decision to retire from international football.
Out of nowhere, Janssen announced on Sunday that he was retiring from international football at the age of 28.
Speaking on Studio Voetbal, Van der Vaart said, “I think it’s a bit weak, if I may be honest.
“At a certain point I also went from HSV to Real Betis and to FC Midtyjlland, but I never thought about retiring (from international football). Imagine if they called me up tomorrow, I’d be back in the game. That’s how I’ve always experienced it. You don’t retire from the Dutch national team.”
Van der Vaart admitted he was angry, “I almost think it’s a bad thing, I can get a little angry about it. For example, we all laugh at Wout Weghorst, how he behaves during the national anthem, but he won’t retire in a hundred years.”
Ibrahim Afellay thinks it is a shame but also added that Janssen would not be missed, “It is not a player you normally put in the first eleven, so it is not a loss. We also have Danjuma, Malen and Brobbey who is still young. Those are guys who will have more value in the future than he has.”