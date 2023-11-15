Rafael van der Vaart has picked the three players that he thinks are the future of the Netherlands national team.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In De Telegraaf, Van der Vaart named Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Noa Lang as the three players that the Netherlands can build the national team around.
Van der Vaart said, “I’ve said it before, but those three have a lot of potential.
“Maybe the European Championships in Germany come a little too early for them to really peak, but in the long term things look really good for these guys. As far as I’m concerned, they really form the future of the Dutch team.
Van der Vaart sees one small problem though, “The only thing is that all three of them like to play from the left.”
Simons has played in the 10 position for the Netherlands, while Gakpo has also been played as a striker.