Rafael van der Vaart is full of praise for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman.
Veerman starred in PSV’s 3-0 win over FC Twente and afterwards, Van der Vaart told Studio Voetbal, “Veerman is really blossoming again.
“You also see that Peter Bosz is trying to help him find his strength. And they take everything he doesn’t have into the bargain. Veerman can simply play wonderful football. When he gets to pass, he is the very best in the whole of the Netherlands. .”
Van der Vaart also believes PSV will take the title, “I think this is a champion team. There are simply too few teams in the Netherlands against which PSV will lose points. Next week (against Feyenoord) is really crucial. If they win, it will be over.”