Rafael van der Vaart believes Hamburg midfielder Ludovit Reis has the ability to play for the Netherlands national team in the future.
Reis made his breakthrough at Groningen before joining Barcelona in 2019. He played for their B team and ended up at Hamburg via VfL Osnabrück.
The Netherlands U21 international is impressing at Hamburg this season and Rafael van der Vaart is a big fan of the midfielder.
Speaking to BILD, Van der Vaart said on Reis, “I am a big fan of Ludovit. He is a great football player. I like his technique, the dynamics and the game with and without the ball. And with three goals, he is also quite dangerous as a midfielder.”
Reis is not an option for the Netherlands at the moment, but Van der Vaart sees that in his future, “Reis only has a chance for the big Orange if he plays in the first division. And the best would be at HSV. The competition is simply too great for him to be invited to Oranje playing in a second division team.”