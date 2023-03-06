Rafael van der Vaart has heaped praise on PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons.
Simons impressed again for PSV in their 1-0 win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday and Van der Vaart could not hide his excitement during Studio Voetbal.
Van der Vaart said, “It’s starting to get a bit boring that it’s about him every week, but it’s nice to have a player like that.”
After being shown footage of Simons strike against the crossbar, Van der Vaart said, “Very few players can do this: in such a small space: accept, turn and shoot the ball on the bar.”
“I look at the potential’, Van der Vaart continued. “How good can someone become in the future? With Xavi Simons, everything that makes me very happy.”
Asked if he could be world-class, Van der Vaart was sure, “Absolutely.
“There are always smarties walking around who say: yes, nice against RKC, but he didn’t show it against Sevilla. Believe me, in a few years we will all say: how nice that we can use this boy for the Dutch national team.”
Simons has eleven goals and six assists in 24 league appearances this season.