Silvester van der Water was missing from Heracles Almelo training on Friday as he completes a move to Orlando City.
Van der Water was close to joining Orlando City last summer, but it broke down. That led to fury from the winger, who has since been waiting for the move to be done.
Van der Water now has his wish with the club confirming that the winger missed training on Friday to complete the transfer.
The 24-year-old joined Heracles from Almere City in 2018 and has since made 59 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists.
The MLS season begins in April and Van der Water will be a teammate of Alexandre Pato, who also recently joined Orlando City.