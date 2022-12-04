Virgil van Dijk believes Cody Gakpo is ready for a big move away from PSV Eindhoven.
Gakpo has drawn the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe after a strong start to the season with PSV and he has raised his profile with threee goals at the World Cup.
After the victory over the USA, Virgil van Dijk was asked by the Athletic about Gakpo’s future amid links to Real Madrid and Manchester United, “With all due respect, are Man Utd and Real Madrid on the same level at the moment?
“I think he is definitely ready for the next step. I also think it can happen. Time will tell what will happen in winter or in summer. Cody’s a great kid. He works hard, is very talented and there is definitely more to him. We are happy that he is doing so well with us.”
Gakpo himself is keeping calm, “To be honest, I’m not thinking about it right now. My focus is on the World Cup and I want to keep doing well and helping the team. Hopefully, I can think about other things when we become world champions.”