Virgil van Dijk has told NOS that he is looking forward to playing under Arne Slot at Liverpool next season.
Van Dijk is coming into the final year of his contract and there was some rumours he could join Jurgen Klopp in leaving Liverpool. However, the centre-back is looking forward to playing under Arne Slot.
Asked by NOS whether he had spoken with Slot, Van Dijk said, Yes. It feels good. What I say? How are you doing? No, about anything and everything. You’re talking about your personal situation, you congratulate him. I am very happy for him and his family.”
“And also for Sipke (Hulshoff) of course, despite the fact that he will not be here (Netherlands camp). I talked to him (Slot) about anything and everything. The selection, some things that are at play now, the future…”
Directly on his future, Van Dijk added, “I have another year of contract. Nothing changes about that. I am captain of the club and I have made that clear. I’m here for the trainer and I’m looking forward to the new season.”