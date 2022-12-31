Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool fans to give Cody Gakpo time after his move to the club from PSV Eindhoven.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Gakpo sealed his move to the Premier League in midweek and is set to make his debut next weekend when Liverpool face Wolves in the FA Cup.
Speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool’s win over Leicester City on Friday, Van Dijk said on Gakpo, “I know what it’s like to come to a new club in the winter of a season. We have to give Cody time and I’m sure the Liverpool fans will too.”
Van Dijk played down his own role in Gakpo joining the club, “No that was over-exaggerated [his role]. I spoke to him, I can only say good things because I’m here, enjoying my time. We’ve been very successful but the manager said it as well, if it was me it was an easy decision to make, I didn’t need convincing.
“If there was any questions, I answered them honestly, I’m glad he’s here and get started as quickly as possible.”