Virgil van Dijk scored in the penalty shootout as Liverpool overcame Chelsea to win the League cup on Sunday.
The game was open from the start with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denying Christian Pulisic, while Édouard Mendy also made two excellent saves at the other end.
Early in the second half, Mason Mount had an excellent chance to score but the former Vitesse man managed to hit the post, much to his head coach’s disbelief.
Joel Matip had a goal disallowed for Liverpool because van Dijk was offside, while Kai Havertz also saw his effort ruled out. Just before the end, Van Dijk almost scored but Mendy kept out his header.
Chelsea had two goals disallowed in extra-time and the match eventually went to penalties. Van Dijk netted his as both sides scored perfectly until Kepa Arrizabalaga, who replaced Mendy just before the end, skied his spot kick over the bar.
Liverpool take their first silverware of the season.