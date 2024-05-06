Virgil van Dijk has given a strong indication that he will remain at Liverpool next season.
With Jurgen Klopp departing Liverpool in the summer, there was some concerns that Van Dijk could also opt for a new adventure.
However, Van Dijk has now told the BBC that he intends to remain at the club, “There will be a big transition and I am part of that.
“I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.
“Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well.
“It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.”
The 32-year-old has been with Liverpool since 2018 and he is set to be coached next season by Arne Slot.