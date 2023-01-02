Virgil van Dijk is looking forward to playing under Ronald Koeman again with the Netherlands squad and is targeting the UEFA Nations League title.
The Netherlands captain spoke to De Telegraaf and said the World Cup has made him more determined to end the season well at club level, “The World Cup disappointment has motivated me here (at Liverpool). We are quite a few points behind Arsenal in the league, but the season can still go very crazy. We have to be realistic and are not thinking about the title.”
Van Dijk is also looking forward to playing again under the national team with Ronald Koeman, who now takes charge for his second spell.
The Euro qualifiers begin in March but then it is the final four of the Nations League, which is a tournament that Van Dijk is determined to win. He said, “I feel we have a fantastic team. It will be a new era with Ronald Koeman returning as national coach. We have young players coming through. Hopefully we can do something good in the Nations League in the summer. It is a tournament that I really want to win.”