Virgil van Dijk is nearing his Liverpool comeback after nine months out with a knee injury.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands captain suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in October after clashing with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Van Dijk has been recovering since and was forced to miss the European Championships this summer. However, the centre-back is now close to making his return ahead of the new season.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s website that Van Dijk is in contention to face Hertha Berlin on Thursday.
Klopp said, “I hope, I am not sure, that there is the opportunity that Virgil could play a few minutes.
“He looks really good in training and maybe we can bring [him in], but I need to have some final conversations. He looks ready and we will see. If you see the games now as part of their rehab training, that makes sense.”
Will be great to see Virgil back on the pitch!