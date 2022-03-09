Virgil van Dijk would be happy if Ronald Koeman was appointed as the successor to Louis van Gaal as Netherlands boss after this year’s World Cup.
Louis van Gaal will step down as Netherlands boss after the World Cup later this year, which has led to speculation that Ronald Koeman could return. Koeman left Netherlands to take over at Barcelona in 2020 but has recently said he would like to take on the job once again.
Speaking to RTL after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Internazionale on Tuesday, Virgil van Dijk was asked about a possible return to Oranje for Koeman and he stated he would be happy with it.
He said, “I had a fantastic time under Ronald at Oranje. If they want to make plans now for after the World Cup, he would be a good candidate. If it comes to that it would be great. Koeman has meant a lot in my career.”