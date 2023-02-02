Liverpool were given a boost on Thursday as Virgil van Dijk returned to the training ground.
Van Dijk has missed the last five games for Liverpool after suffering a hamstring injury but the Netherlands captain is nearing his return.
The centre-back was on the training ground again on Thursday, although he has not yet returned to full training with his teammates.
Liverpool is having a disappointing campaign so Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have Van Dijk back when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout round.