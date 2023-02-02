Liverpool were given a boost on Thursday as Virgil van Dijk returned to the training ground.

Van Dijk has missed the last five games for Liverpool after suffering a hamstring injury but the Netherlands captain is nearing his return.

The centre-back was on the training ground again on Thursday, although he has not yet returned to full training with his teammates.

Liverpool is having a disappointing campaign so Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have Van Dijk back when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout round.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (12769 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter