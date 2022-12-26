Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday evening with Virgil van Dijk scoring.
Liverpool returned to Premier League action for the first time since the World Cup with Virgil van Dijk in their starting line-up.
The Dutch centre-back led Netherlands to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out on penalties by winners Argentina. Van Dijk missed in the shootout but he was accurate for Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah had made it 1-0 early on before Van Dijk fired in a second after 37 minutes. Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Aston Villa before youngster Stefan Bajcetic added a third for Liverpool to seal the victory. Liverpool moves to 6th in the table.