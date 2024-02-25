Virgil van Dijk netted an injury-time winner to lead Liverpool to victory over Chelsea in the League Cup final.
For Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo all started the final and the latter came close to scoring with a header that clipped the woodwork.
After half an hour, the final was over for Gravenberch after a challenge left him leaving the pitch on a stretcher with an ankle injury. It remains to be seen how big the damage is as it could scupper the midfielders chances of a Netherlands call-up.
Both sides traded chances but Van Dijk had the ball in the net after an hour with a header from a free-kick. However, VAR intervened and it was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.
The game eventually ended 0-0 and headed into extra-time. It seemed it was also heading for penalties but Van Dijk headed in a corner after 118 minutes to win it for Liverpool.
It is the first trophy of the campaign for Liverpool, who are also going for the Champions League and Premier League trophies.