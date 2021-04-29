Virgil van Dijk’s recovery took another step forward with the centre-back back running on Liverpool’s training ground.
The Netherlands captain has been out since October and is still hoping to return in time to play for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.
On Thursday, Van Dijk took to his Twitter account to show footage of him running on the Liverpool training ground. It is another positive sign in his bid to recover before the end of the season.
The 29-year-old has until the 13th of June to recover before Netherlands face Ukraine in their first Euro 2020 clash.
So good to see Virgil running, he’s not only a great player but a positive role model too!
Good news. We need our captain to be the first one to hold Euro trophy