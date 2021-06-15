Dutch centre-back Rick van Drongelen has departed Hamburg to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old has been in Germany since joining Hamburg in 2017 from Sparta Rotterdam. He suffered relegation in his first season and has spent the last three seasons playing in the Bundesliga. 2
Van Drongelen had been linked with a move to PSV Eindhoven in the past but now he makes the move back to the Bundesliga with Union Berlin.
The centre-back made 95 appearances for Hamburg, but missed most of last season through injury.