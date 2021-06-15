Van Drongelen signs for Union ... Dutch centre-back Rick van Drongelen has departed Hamburg to join ...

Several Dutchmen nominated for... The 100 nominees for the 2021 Golden Boy award were ...

Borussia Dortmund have €30 m... According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on ...

Ajax confirms Gorter signing Ajax have confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper ...

PSV receive Swansea City offer... PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe could be heading for English ...

Lamprou joins PEC Zwolle PEC Zwolle have signed RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou on ...

FC Twente confirm Misidjan sig... FC Twente have announced the signing of winger Virgil Misidjan ...